Electric Rainbow, an arcade in the Western Mall of Sioux Falls, S.D., held its 5th annual Arcade Bash for Autism on April 7. Proceeds go to the Lighting the Way Autism Walk, a local charity.

According to KDLT News, the money funds summer camp trips at Joy Ranch for kids with autism and has raised $17,000 in the past four years. Steven Prendergast, who is autistic, started the event with the help of his family and sponsor Click Rain, wanting to combine his loves for gaming and helping people.

Electric Rainbow donates 50 percent of their revenue that day to the cause. They also raffled off a Nintendo Switch.

More information is available at www.musivend.com/electric-rainbow.