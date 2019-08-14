Level 1 Arcade Bar Going to Gilbert

This fall, downtown Gilbert, Ariz., will have a new retro video arcade, according to KTAR News. Level 1 Arcade Bar, taking over the former Grubstak restaurant space in the city’s Heritage District dining and entertainment hub, is expected by early November.

Forty video games and 10 pinball machines will be on hand, including arcade bar staple Galaga, as well as Centipede, Donkey Kong and Dragon’s Lair. A full bar with 20 custom cocktails and 10 rotating craft beers will be on hand, too.

“We all grew up in the early ’80s and ’90s during the golden age of arcades and gaming,” said T.J. Tillman, one of the five Level 1 partners. “We really wanted to create a place where Gen X and Gen Yers – and anyone else that appreciates retro arcades – can experience the nostalgia of hanging out in those arcades.”

Visit www.level1arcade.bar to keep in the loop and also for a full games list.