Go-Karts, Ax Throwing at New Entertainment Center

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment recently opened in Meridian Township, Mich. – an 80,000-sq.-ft. space at Meridian Mall that required $1.9 million in renovations.

Guests can enjoy two go-kart race tracks, ax throwing, pocket soccer and an arcade with racing simulators, according to the Lansing State Journal. As is typical with such large facilities, a full-service food and bar menu is also available to patrons.

Company founder and president Jordan Munsters said his goal is to create “the adult Disney” in High Caliber Karting and Entertainment. “Everybody needs to walk away from this place with a smile on their face,” he said. “And that’s a big mountain to move.”

Learn more at www.highcaliberkarting.com.