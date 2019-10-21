Immotion Installs VR Cinema Pod

In partnership with the major Spanish leisure operator Aspro Parks, Immotion Group recently announced the installation of its Ocean Explorer VR Cinema Pod at the Blue Planet Aquarium just outside of Liverpool, England. The company has also recently signed deals with SeaLife in Paris and Point Defiance in Tacoma, Wash.

The company also just announced their newest VR experience, Shark Dive, which allows people to get closer to various species of sharks than ever before. Filming in the Bahamas as Tiger Beach was led by Matthew Smukall, CEO of the Bimini Shark Lab and the Save our Seas Foundation, who captured intimate footage of tiger sharks and great hammerheads.

“The experience makes full use of the visual, sound and motion capabilities of our VR Cinematic motion pods to deliver something ground-breaking and memorable, that will enhance the conservation efforts to protect these creatures,” said Rod Findley, group commercial director of Immotion Group.

Learn more about the company’s cinematic virtual reality offerings at www.immotion.co.uk.