Bowling Back at Belvedere

Bowling is expected back at Belvedere Lanes in Nicholson, Pa., next week on Oct. 28 after costly flooding last year forced the attraction’s removal.

Early this year, the entertainment center began offering pool, indoor corn hole, darts, a golf simulator game, air hockey, indoor mini golf, foosball, shuffleboard and card games, according to the Wyoming County Examiner. The idea is that those games and attractions could be easily moved in the event of more flooding from Martins Creek.

But now, it’s time for bowling to make its return. “The entertainment side has been doing well, so instead of putting in 10 lanes, we’re going to put in six,” said owner Allen Loch. As for the ongoing threat of flooding: “We’re going to spray foam about half of the building on the outside where the water would always come in,” he said. “We’re also going to use some concrete barriers.”

