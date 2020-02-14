Full Throttle Debuts Omni Arena at Locations

Full Throttle Indoor Karting, with locations in Cincinnati and just across the Ohio River in Florence, Ky., recently installed Virtuix’s Omni Arena at both of its venues. They mark the attraction’s first installs in the Cincinnati area.

“Omni Arena is the perfect fit for our go-karting audience,” said Aaron Banfield, Full Throttle’s CEO. “With its built-in esports contests and prize pool, the attraction is competitive, social and physical, much like go-karting. Our guests love it.”

The Omni Arena, with its $100,000 esports prize pool – sponsored by Virtuix and HP – has been popular so far in go-karting venues like Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Orlando, Pinballz in Austin and Big Play in Biloxi, Miss.

“We chose Omni Arena because it offers the most complete package of any VR system,” added Kenton Noran, co-owner of Full Throttle. “The integrated esports leaderboards result in high repeat play, which is what matters most in the long run.” For more information, visit www.gofullthrottle.com and www.virtuix.com.