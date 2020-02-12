Andretti’s Karting Into New Katy, Texas Location

Everything’s bigger in Texas and everything’s even bigger at Andretti’s. Continuing their expansion, Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games is making its way to Katy – a city in Texas 30 miles west of Houston. March 3 is the scheduled grand opening date.

According to KHOU 11, the company is currently hiring some 350 positions at the massive venue. The company’s website notes the Katy facility will have Andretti’s famous multi-level go-kart track, a massive arcade, mini golf, a 2-level laser tag arena, VR headlined by Hologate’s Blitz and Virtuix’s Omni Arena, plus a ropes course and plenty of dining options.

Learn more about the facility at www.andrettikarting.com/katy. They’re located at 1230 Grand West Blvd. or by calling 832-974-2201.