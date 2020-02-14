Crazy Quarters Arcade Opens in Bay City

A new retro arcade has popped up in Bay City, Mich. Three friends – Jeff Palmer, Chris Exo and Brentt Brunner – co-own Crazy Quarters Arcade, which opened Feb. 8. They offer a mix of video games and pinball machines, some part of the trio’s personal collection and others purchased for the new endeavor, reported MLive.

“We’re shooting for a very family friendly atmosphere,” Palmer said. “We want people to come in and play – we want it to be a place where families can come and enjoy the games.”

The oldest game is Gottlieb’s 1959 classic Universe. While they have mostly older games, Crazy Quarters also has a few modern ones like Stern’s newly-released Stranger Things. Games are priced between 50 cents and $1 to play. For more information, head to www.crazyquartersarcade.com or www.facebook.com/cqabc.