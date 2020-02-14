Trending
Crazy Quarters Arcade Opens in Bay City

A new retro arcade has popped up in Bay City, Mich. Three friends – Jeff Palmer, Chris Exo and Brentt Brunner – co-own Crazy Quarters Arcade, which opened Feb. 8. They offer a mix of video games and pinball machines, some part of the trio’s personal collection and others purchased for the new endeavor, reported MLive.

Owners Brentt Brunner, Chris Exo and Jeff Palmer.

“We’re shooting for a very family friendly atmosphere,” Palmer said. “We want people to come in and play – we want it to be a place where families can come and enjoy the games.”

The oldest game is Gottlieb’s 1959 classic Universe. While they have mostly older games, Crazy Quarters also has a few modern ones like Stern’s newly-released Stranger Things. Games are priced between 50 cents and $1 to play. For more information, head to www.crazyquartersarcade.com or www.facebook.com/cqabc.

