First Laser Tag Arena Coming to Cayman Islands

Strike Zone House of Fun, a new facility located in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, recently installed the 24-player Helios Pro laser tag system by Zone and will have its grand opening this week.

Originally set to open sometime in April, Strike Zone has set an official opening date of July 19, according to its website. The venue will be the first laser tag arena on the Cayman Islands. Owner Wayne Clarke got the idea to open the laser tag arena from a trip he took with his children.

“My son Joseph was always attracted to laser tag and on a trip to Indiana with his brother Shamal, he insisted that we visit and try the laser tag experience,” he said. “After visiting Lazer Kraze, I was sold.” For more information about Grand Cayman’s first laser tag venue, visit www.strikezonelasertag.com.