Embed Growing at Trade Shows

Expo! Expo! Read all about it! If you go to just about any trade show or similar industry event, you can bet Embed is going to be there. A leader in cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement industry, Embed recently made note of its presence in upcoming events and they are plentiful.

They’ll be at Theme Park Expo Vietnam from Aug. 21-22; SK8Expo in Clearwater Beach, Fla., from Aug. 23-30; CineShow in Frisco, Texas, from Aug. 26-28; Euro Attractions Show in Paris from Sept. 17-19; Thailand Amusement & Attraction Parks Expo from Sept. 19-21; the International Assn. of Trampoline Parks Conference & Trade Show in New Orleans from Sept. 23-25; Southwest Bowling Proprietors Trade Show from Oct. 6-8; Northwest Amusement Showcase on Oct. 12; East Coast Bowling Centers Convention in Atlantic City, N.J., from Oct. 28-30; and, of course, IAAPA in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 19-22.

Embed will be speaking at many of the events on topics “ranging from digital transformation in the FEC industry, operational efficiency and improving customer retention.”

Visit www.embedcard.com for more information.