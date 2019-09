VR expert Bob Cooney went live from IAAPA Expo Europe this week with Charlie Fink as part of his weekly Deep Dive series. The pair discussed the replayability and subject matter of virtual reality games, mobile VR and the turnout at the trade show (more than 60 VR companies).

He also reported that virtual reality products are improving at a quicker than usual rate. Watch the full webinar here. To learn more about Cooney’s webinars, visit www.bobcooney.com.