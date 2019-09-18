Golden Tee 2020 Coming Soon

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Incredible Technologies and their Golden Tee golf game grace the October cover of RePlay. But between now and when that issue hits your mailbox, the company will have shipped thousands of updates for the 2020 edition.

That’s right, Golden Tee 2020 will be in the mail and ready to install at some 17,000 North American locations by Sept. 24. Be sure to pick up a copy of next month’s print issue of RePlay. You can also click here to learn about the game’s updates or visit www.itsgames.com for more information.