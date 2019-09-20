Have No Fear, Ticket Man is Here!

Andamiro’s latest game in their Coin Catcher series has arrived, and it’s called Ticket Man. The magnetic retrieval mechanism in the game picks up novelty metal coins (up to 2,000 of them can sit in the machine’s revolving drum).

Tested in a half dozen venues, Andamiro reports the game has exceeded expectations. It ships in late October and will be on display at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

The Ticket Man character was created by Andamiro exclusively for ticket redemption venues. The central object in the unit is the “Krypto Coin,” redemption currency with a ticket value and barcode on the reverse side of the coin.

“We put Ticket Man through other tests in different location types around the country and it consistently was a top-ranking earner,” said company president Drew Maniscalco. “Player reactions and collections have been outstanding. As a homegrown trademarked product, we are very proud of Ticket Man and look forward to a successful run.”

For more information, contact [email protected].