Cinergy Tulsa Ready to Go

The first location outside of Texas for Cinergy Entertainment has officially opened in Tulsa, Okla. with bowling, an arcade, a movie theater and more.

A 62,000-sq.-ft. facility, Cinergy Tulsa has 14 lanes of bowling, a 90-game arcade with virtual reality offerings, Oklahoma’s first all-dine-in cinema, escape room experiences, as well as a full menu and bar, according to the Tulsa World. (By the way, Shaffer Distributing worked with the chain on the game room.)

Cinergy has four Texas locations in Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Midland and Odessa, and its CEO Jeff Benson is known as a pioneer in the cinema entertainment center concept. Visit www.cinergy.com for more information about the company.