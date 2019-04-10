Shazam Plush Hot-Ticket Item

The latest DC Comics film Shazam hit U.K. cinemas recently and Bandai Namco Amusement Europe debuted plush prizes at a three-day London funfair last month. As has often been reported, merchandise tied into movie releases can really draw players.

“DC Comics plush is very collectible and players will be looking out for this latest addition,” said Darrell Simmonds, EMEA sales manager for Bandai Namco. “If you have stocked our retail-quality plush characters before, this is an essential purchase in preparation for the Easter holidays and beyond.”

Zachary Levi, who plays the film’s title character, held a plush toy in his image after meeting fans at the funfair.

The company can be reached at www.bandainamco-am.co.uk.