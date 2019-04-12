IAAPA Meets Lawmakers

The global association for the attractions industry hosted its annual IAAPA U.S. Advocacy Days April 8-9 in Washington, D.C., with 38 industry leaders meeting representatives from 66 key congressional offices to discuss the industry’s legislative priorities and regulatory issues.

Some of the key items discussed with the representatives were amusement ride safety and IAAPA’s support of the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program. The groups met with representatives from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Utah.

To learn more about IAAPA’s priorities, head to their U.S. Government Relations page or peruse their full website, www.iaapa.org.