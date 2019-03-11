Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Cinergy Sets Opening for First Out-of-State Location

Cinergy Sets Opening for First Out-of-State Location

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The Dallas, Texas-based chain Cinergy Entertainmenthas a tentative April 9 opening for its new Tulsa, Okla. location – the company’s first outside of the Lonestar State.

Cinergy Entertainment

Jeff Benson, founder and CEO of Cinergy, said some construction setbacks affected the project, but it is nonetheless gearing up for a spring opening, according to the Tulsa World.

Originally scheduled to open in February, the 60,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center is a $10 million project with a dizzying array of attractions: a 90-game arcade, eight movie theatres featuring luxury recliner heated seats, 14 lanes of boutique bowling, five immersive escape rooms, virtual reality experiences and a full-service bar.

“This location will bring cutting edge technology and luxury amenities to the Tulsa market, all under one roof,” Benson said in a previous press release. More than 150 employees will be hired to staff the location.

More information about the company is available at www.cinergy.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.