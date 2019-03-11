Cinergy Sets Opening for First Out-of-State Location

The Dallas, Texas-based chain Cinergy Entertainmenthas a tentative April 9 opening for its new Tulsa, Okla. location – the company’s first outside of the Lonestar State.

Jeff Benson, founder and CEO of Cinergy, said some construction setbacks affected the project, but it is nonetheless gearing up for a spring opening, according to the Tulsa World.

Originally scheduled to open in February, the 60,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center is a $10 million project with a dizzying array of attractions: a 90-game arcade, eight movie theatres featuring luxury recliner heated seats, 14 lanes of boutique bowling, five immersive escape rooms, virtual reality experiences and a full-service bar.

“This location will bring cutting edge technology and luxury amenities to the Tulsa market, all under one roof,” Benson said in a previous press release. More than 150 employees will be hired to staff the location.

More information about the company is available at www.cinergy.com.