Berlin for Trampoline Show

Early registration has opened for the 3rd Annual EU Conference & Trade Show, held May 19-21 at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin, Germany, and hosted by the International Assn. of Trampoline Parks.

Before April 16, registration is $179 for IATP members and $429 for non-members. Those rates jump to $229 and $479, respectively, ahead of the trade show. Education session details will be updated on the website before the event. A networking boat tour for an extra $25 will be held the evening of May 19. A full list of registration information is available on the IATP website at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.

Questions about the registration process can be directed at Donna Morgan, who can be reached at [email protected] or 717-910-4534.