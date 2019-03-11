Film Alley to Start Screenings March 15

A Texas movie entertainment center chain, Film Alley, is about ready to open its third location in Terrell on March 15.

Owner Schulman Theatres, which has been in the theater business for 90 years, first debuted their Film Alley concept in 2016, according to Narcity.com. Other locations are in Bastrop and Weatherford. Film Alley locations have screening rooms with reclining seats and dine-in service, arcades and bowling alleys. The other Schulman concept, City Lights, has Texas locations in Georgetown, Hudson Oaks and Palestine.

The first 100 visitors at the newest Film Alley location at 5 p.m. on grand opening day will receive a gift bag. Other festivities will be announced later.

Terrell’s Film Alley can be reached at terrell.filmalley.net or by calling 469-899-2802.