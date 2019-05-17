Cinergy Expanding to KC

The movie entertainment center chain Cinergy will be moving into the Kansas City market next year, hitting Mission, Kan., sometime next summer.

According to the Kansas City Business Journal, and confirmed by owner Jeff Benson, the company will be completing its sixth facility at the Mission Gateway, a 90,000-sq.-ft. venue with 10 screening rooms, bowling, ziplines and a 100-game arcade with much more.

Benson said Cinergy will be looking at adding about three locations each year, and has deals in the works in other markets – looking to expand well beyond the current footprint in Texas, where the company is based, and Oklahoma, where it just opened a Tulsa location last month.

Be sure to get a copy of RePlay’s June issue for a full company profile. In the meantime, visit www.cinergy.com for more information.