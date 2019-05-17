Andretti Karting Picks CenterEdge POS System

CenterEdge Software recently announced that Andretti Indoor Karting & Games selected its Advantage point of sale system for locations in San Antonio, Texas, Orlando, Fla., and Marietta, Georgia.

The new software suite will manage in-store, mobile POS and online sales, group and party bookings, and waivers in “a totally cashless system,” according to the company.

“We see anywhere from 600,000 to 1 million guests annually per location and our team was fighting with our former system every day to even sell something as simple as game cards,” said Joe Jenkins, director of information technology at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “Something as simple as having timed-session scheduling integrated into our POS has streamlined everything.”

