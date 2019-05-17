Round1 Strikes St. Louis

The bowling and entertainment center chain Round1 has plans to open its first Missouri facility next year at the South County Center mall in the southern suburbs of St. Louis.

Their facility, which will begin construction later this year, will occupy about 50,000 sq. ft. of space, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The company operates more than 100 locations in Japan and more than 25 around the U.S., with bowling, arcades and much more.

Learn about Round1 Bowling & Amusement at www.round1usa.com.