CenterEdge Releases New Business Intelligence Tool

The point of sale software provider CenterEdge recently bowed a new business intelligence tool that “gives users a new, highly-advanced way” to review business data.

A part of their Advantage POS software, CenterEdge Business Intelligence the new dashboard shows important data in a “dynamic, customizable format” – from admissions and front line to event sales and team member data.

“With CenterEdge Business Intelligence, we’ve made reviewing business data a highly visual and simple part of daily operations,” said CEO Marcus Mayer, “so owners and operators get the information they need to make informed decisions faster and more meaningfully than ever before.”

CenterEdge can be reached online at www.centeredgesoftware.com.