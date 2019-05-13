Apple “Arcade” Coming in Fall

Technology giant Apple announced in March that it was brewing up a new game subscription service, Apple Arcade, to be released this fall. So, what exactly is it?

Apple Arcade will be a home game platform, featuring more than 100 games, many of them exclusives, according to Digital Trends. The vault of games will be able to be accessed through a player’s smart phone, computer or TV, and will be available offline as well.

Developers are tight-lipped on the specifics of the games that will be available on the platform, but storytelling and design are expected to be “pushed further than ever before,” according to Apple. Third parties designing titles include Sega, Konami, Disney, Cartoon Network and more.

While the word “arcade” is in the title, it’s unclear if any traditional arcade games will be featured. Developers who’d like to be considered for the platform can reach out to Apple here or visit www.apple.com for more information.