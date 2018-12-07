Cashless Tech to Indian Town

Semnox Solutions has successfully enabled GRS Fantasy Park, a family water-park in Mysuru, India, with an end-to-end suite of cashless ticketing systems. Using RFID and online booking systems, the water-park is now accepting customers faster than ever, with Semnox’ digital signage aiding the park’s advertising.

“Before we finalized on Semnox, we did a lot of research about the various service providers in the industry from Indian to international players. Now, I am glad to say that we chose Semnox on this journey of ours,” said Ashwin Dange, Business Head at GRS. “The icing on the cake was the glitch less transition from the old system to the new Semnox system.”

Customers utilize silicon RFID wristbands for park entry, F&B sales, rentals, retail and lockers, all thanks to Semnox’ Parafait system. Beyond simplifying the customer experience, this allows GRS financial team to keep track of the park in vivid detail, as well as capture customers’ info for email and SMS marketing. The install has gone so well, GRS organizers say, that the company is set to introduce Semnox Parafait in its Snow Park, which is next door to the water-park, by the end of the year. For more information on Semnox, go to www.semnox.com.