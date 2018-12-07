Embed Heads to the Hague

Embed has installed a new system at Dutch FEC chain Gamestate’s newest location in The Hague, capital of The Netherlands. The install marks the fourth collaboration between the companies, and the new location features 80 readers, POS systems and prize systems.

“I had a great opening of the new Gamestate-den Haag location,” the chain’s Director Roger Tubée said. “The Embed system was well prepared and worked flawlessly. Compliments to the Embed organization!”

Embed Managing Director Rosa Tahmeseb added, “We are very pleased to have partnered again with Gamestate at their recently opened site in The Hague, this brings our total sites with Gamestate to four and we very much look forward to collaborating with their fantastic team again soon.”

For more information on Embed, go to www.embedcard.com.