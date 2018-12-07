Virtuix Joins FEU as VR Partner

Virtuix execs say they are continuing to grow after having had another successful IAAPA show and now tapping into industry education, being selected by Foundations Entertainment University as the sponsor for the traveling seminar’s VR category.

“We’re extremely honored to become part of Foundations University,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “Our selection for this exclusive program follows the successful launch of our VR Arena eSports attraction last month at IAAPA 2018. We look forward to sharing our insights and expertise in out-of-home eSports and VR with the Foundations attendees.”

“Virtuix has set a high bar for virtual reality attractions designed for the location-based entertainment industry,” said Frank Seninsky, owner of Foundations University. “When I saw the VR Arena attraction at IAAPA 2018 in November, I was impressed by its small footprint, its attractive visual design, and its ability to stimulate repeat play with global leaderboards and ongoing prize contests. We are excited to welcome Virtuix to our Foundations University family.”

Check out an interview between Frank and Jan at this year’s IAAPA expo above!