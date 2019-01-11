Betson Specialty Moving HQ

Betson Specialty Coin, the distribution chain’s northwest branch, is preparing to move from its long-held building in Milwaukie, Oregon. The building, located south of Portland, will be replaced by a larger, state-of-the-art facility in northern Portland at the border near Washington state during the month of April.

In conjunction with the move, the company will consolidate its Kent, Wash., office into this new facility to serve the Oregon, Washington and Northwestern markets. They report that this will allow easy access to the freeways and allow quick trips to the Seattle and Portland markets for deliveries and service.

The company’s Washington office will remain fully staffed prior to the move, which they expect to be completed by the end of April, with Betson reps Steve Levy and Steve Manning staying Seattle area to continue their sales and service efforts.

For a list of key contacts and phone numbers at the branch, see below:

Equipment Sales

Mike McWilliam – Direct Phone: 503-850-9260 Cell: 503-314-4371

Steve Levy – Direct Phone: 253-533-9335 Cell: 253-653-5866

Steve Manning – Direct Phone: 253-533-9336 Cell: 253-245-0100

Mark Roth – Direct Phone: 503-850-9256 Cell: 503-291-5296

Parts Sales

Kory Pedersen – Direct Phone: 503-850-9254

Advance Replacements / Customer Service

Sydney Waters – Direct Phone: 503-850-9257

Service

Bryan Corbett – Direct Phone: 503-850-9243 Cell: 503-754-0090

Billing Questions

Kristen Lafontaine – Direct Phone: 503-850-9251