G4 Complete Entertainment Opens 1st Location Using Semnox

Clearfield, Utah, has been treated to a brand new FEC concept in G4 Complete Entertainment (G4CE). The premium FEC opened its first location there, operating on the Semnox Parafait venue management platform, which covers the 100,000+ sq. ft. of entertainment, bowling, laser tag, go-karts, arcade games, mini-golf, eateries and more.

POS, self-service kiosks, tap-to-play debit card systems for the arcade, redemption and inventory management, party reservation software and loyalty management are just some of the services Semnox provided.

“We spent a lot of time searching for the right solution for our needs. The great thing about Semnox is that it provides management and functionality for all aspects of the center in a single system. Their service and reliability have further added to our confidence that we made the correct decision. We are excited to have them as a partner to grow with,” said Paul Carr, VP of business development at G4CE.

“A large project like this involves a lot of coordination and trust between all project members. We had the fortune of being involved from the early stages of this project and so it is good to see the outcome,” said Bepin Jose, President of Semnox Americas.

In other Semnox news, the firm announced its continued commitment to application security with renewed PA-DSS Certification from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. This global security standard aims to provide a definitive data standard for software vendors who develop payment applications.

Semnox execs say this move is in keeping with the company’s efforts to safeguard sensitive information pertaining to clients at all phases of product development and support. PA-DSS (which stands for Payment Application Data Security Standard) aims to prevent developed payment applications for third parties from storing prohibited secure data including magnetic stripe, CVV2, and PIN. This standard also mandates that software vendors come up with payment applications that are compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards.

“As we continue to innovate on product, we consider security control to be key catalyst in ensuring a compliant and safe environment. PA-DSS v3.2 certification further validates our commitment to provide innovative functionalities in compliant environment,” said Semnox development VP Mathew Ninan.

“With this recertification, Semnox has taken an important step towards further boosting customer trust,” the company wrote in the announcement. “By ensuring dedicated renewal of such valuable certifications, Semnox seeks to assure clients of the importance given to security and confidentiality in all processes.”

Semnox also holds the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) 18 certification also known as SOC 1 Type 2 compliance. The certification is targeted at service organizations with the aim of strengthening their internal controls, such standards assure clients of due diligence in financial reporting, IT, development, hiring, support, disaster recovery, backup processes, and the like.

