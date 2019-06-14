Beercade 2 to Omaha

A second Beercade, aptly named Beercade 2, is in the works in Omaha, Nebraska, the same city that is home to its first location. The second is scheduled to open sometime this summer closer to downtown in the city’s Little Bohemia neighborhood, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

It’s a bigger place, which they say will allow for larger games that couldn’t fit in the original Beercade, as well as Skee-Ball, racing games and more pinball machines. It also has an outdoor patio space.

“We were looking to do another one for a while, and we didn’t want to leave Omaha. We felt like Omaha can support more than one arcade bar,” said co-owner John Larkin. “When you’re looking at neighborhoods, there’s plenty of people clamoring to be the next Benson, the next Blackstone, and we’re hoping Little Bohemia can be that.”

Learn more at www.beercade.com, where they also post a full games list (NBA Jam, Donkey Kong and Centipede among the many classics).