Electrocoin Hosts “Open Day”

The London coin-op distributor Electrocoin recently opened its doors to customers new and old for an annual event that showed off their newest and best games.

Among those shown for the first time in the U.K. were Catwoman: Signature Edition and Black Knight: Sword of Rage, as well as others from Stern Pinball. Pictured here are John Stergides of Electrocoin, Doug Skor of Stern and Armando Bendahan from SFA. (Thank you to our roving pinball reporter Gary Flower for the photo, who said guests were greeted with a champagne reception, followed by an al fresco feast of Greek cuisine.)

More information on the business is available at www.electrocoin.com.