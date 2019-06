The esports attraction Omniverse VR Arena is now available at the Dave & Buster’s location in Austin, Texas, according to manufacturer Virtuix.

The “action-packed experience” will be offered first for a limited time at the D&B in Austin, the company said. “We are thrilled to bring VR Arena to Dave & Buster’s,” said Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk. “We believe this exciting and active gaming experience will fit well with the venue’s audience.”

More information is available at www.virtuix.com.