Thieves in North Ireland used excavation equipment to remove an ATM from a wall in a gas station out of Dungiven on April 7.

The theft, which was captured on surveillance video, lasted just under four minutes and ended with the machine loaded into a car with its roof partially cut off. According to local reports, the large “digger” was stolen from a nearby construction site. The theft, said police officials, is the work of several gangs operating in the area.