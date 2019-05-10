Wing Wins Women’s World Pinball Championship

Keri Wing, 28, of Overland Park, Kan., won the Women’s World Pinball Championship at the end of March in Las Vegas, according to Fox4KC.

A YouTube video report shows Wing at her hometown spot – the 403 Club – getting praise from the owner and others.

“She is so amazing it’s ridiculous,” said Artie Scholes, the owner. “Her flipper skills are just other-worldly.” She is a regular at pinball tournaments held there, and is a longtime pinhead. “We’ve always had pinball machines at my house because my dad collects them,” she said.