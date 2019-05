A roller rink and family entertainment center will make its way to Virginia Beach, Va., this fall, according to the new venue’s Facebook page.

SK8 House Virginia Beach will have two roller rinks, a modern arcade room, eGaming, private party rooms, three food stalls, and a craft beer and wine bar. Touting it as a “one-stop destination for all families,” additional details are scant, but keep an eye on www.facebook.com/SK8HouseVB for upcoming information.