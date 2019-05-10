Taco Arcada Opens on Cinco de Mayo in Minn.

A new Duluth, Minn., arcade bar has tacos as its centerpiece food fare. Taco Arcada just opened on May 5, right in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

The restaurant has pinball machines dating back to the 1960s as well as modern ones. Owner Jeff Petcoff told WDIO they did extra work to make sure the place offered authentic Mexican tacos.

“We took a trip to Mexico City and learned about tacos,” he said. “We did research to make sure we’re doing things the right way. We want to keep pushing Duluth cuisine forward and making sure it’s going in the right direction.”

The business is open from 11 a.m.-midnight. Everyone is welcome until 7 p.m., when the venue becomes 21-and-over.

Visit www.facebook.com/tacoarcada to stay up to date on the new arcade bar.