WhirlyBall BEC Opens 45K-Sq.-Ft. Venue in Milwaukee

The Chicago-based entertainment company WhirlyBall opened Oct. 11 at Brookfield Square in the Wisconsin city of Brookfield.

WhirlyBall, which has four other locations, is also a game. It’s a combination of bumper cars, basketball, lacrosse and hockey. According to BizTimes Milwaukee, the new Brookfield Square venue houses two WhirlyBall courts where teams of 4-10 players compete for 10 minutes.

Housed in a 45,000-sq.-ft. facility, the two-story location is also home to the company’s first bar and sit-down restaurant concept, The Pivot Room – a 75-seat dining room decorated with vintage sports memorabilia.

Learn more about the business at www.whirlyball.com.