Pinballz Halloween Fright Nights Start

If you’re near Austin, Texas, and love Halloween, today is your day! That’s because Pinballz is hosting Halloween parties starting tonight, Oct. 25, and going straight through to Oct. 31.

They’ll have something at each of their three Austin area locations. The festivities will begin with Pinballz Lake Creek tonight with mini-pumpkin painting at 7 p.m., a costume contest for kids at 8 p.m. and an adult costume contest following that (officially slated for 9 p.m., though it may be sooner, so get there early). The same schedule will happen tomorrow night, Oct. 26, at Pinballz Kingdom in Buda.

On Halloween at the Original Pinballz Arcade, guests will be treated to free beer at 7 p.m. – compliments of 4th Tap – followed by an adult costume contest at 9 p.m.

Guests who want to take place in any of the costume contests are asked to sign up online at www.pinballzarcade.com/halloween2019. Parents should also pre-purchase tickets for mini-pumpkin painting online to ensure enough supplies are available. $10 tickets include a $5 game card. Visit www.pinballzarcade.com/shop/store for more on that.