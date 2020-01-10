What’s Ahead for VNEA: 40th Year Calendar Released

Queued up for May 21-30, VNEA’s big 40th anniversary World Pool Championships will be held at Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The event unofficially starts with mini tournaments on May 20, but goes into the full gamut of events the next day, starting with Scotch Doubles and leading into days of 8-Ball, 9-Ball and other tourneys. See full details here.

Additionally, VNEA has a slew of other events this year, as shown on their recently-released calendar. The other big one is the 30th anniversary of VNEA’s Junior Championships, set for July 16-19 in Rochester, Minn.

Visit www.vnea.com for updates, and also check out www.facebook.com/VNEA to keep in touch with the association.