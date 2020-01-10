LAI Games to Debut Mini Rabbids at EAG

Next week, the Entertainment, Attractions and Gaming Expo – set for Jan. 14-16 at ExCeL London – will mark the international debut of LAI Games’ new 2020 lineup, according to the company. That includes Mini Virtual Rabbids, a scaled down model of the popular attendant-free VR experience.

That game features a lower, more compact screen, but has the same gameplay as the original. LAI Games says it’s perfect for pubs and other venues with limited ceiling height. On display at EAG will be the three new Rabbids experiences introduced last summer, plus the three originals.

Other exhibited games from LAI will include: Outnumbered (engineered to drive traffic back to a venue through its companion app, Weapon Forge), HYPERpitch and Top Frenzy. Stop by Booth #600 or visit www.laigames.com to learn more.