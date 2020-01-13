Kim Wheeler Joins TMG

Trifecta Management Group recently announced that Kim Wheeler is now aboard as the company’s director of training and development, overseeing that department for TMG and its clients.

Wheeler has been in the entertainment industry since 2015, and most recently worked with TrainerTainment. Prior to that, she created and facilitated district-wide technology-related training for the largest school district in San Antonio, Texas.

“With over 12 years in training and development, Kim has delivered hundreds of training sessions to thousands of individuals in numerous fields,” TMG wrote. “During her professional training career, she has been extremely successful working on multiple platforms and programs and has designed and delivered training from entry to executive levels. As an experienced public speaker, Kim has delivered presentations on an array of essential industry topics, and will be a great interface between Trifecta and industry players.

She can be reached at [email protected].