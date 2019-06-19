What’s a Tesla Arcade? Carmaker in the Biz??

“Your next charging session is going to be SO 👏MUCH 👏FUN 👏” electric car manufacturer Tesla wrote in the description of a YouTube video it published yesterday (June 18). That’s because a game from Vector Unit, Beach Buggy Racing 2, has begun rolling out to Tesla cars.

That may sound wildly unsafe at first, but don’t fret – the touchscreen-accessible video game (and others that Tesla has or plans to release) – can only be played if the vehicle is in park.

According to Tech Crunch, other games that have been released include Atari’s Missile Command and Asteroids. The company has also created what it calls the “toybox,” an easy-to-find location on the display where all of the games are located.