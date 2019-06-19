Betson to Host 10th Annual NW Amusement Showcase

Save the date: Oct. 12 will be the 10th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase, held by Betson Enterprises at the Hilton Vancouver (that’s Washington, by the way, not Canada).

Exhibitors must register for the event by Sept. 13. Email showcase coordinator Sydney Waters at [email protected] for more information or call 503-850-9257. All equipment must be approved by Mike McWilliams, who can be reached at [email protected] or 503-314-4371. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. There will be an exhibitor dinner held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 as well.