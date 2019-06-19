Oregon Coin-Op Meet Scores

More than 40 members and guests of the Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. met at the Langdon Farms Golf Club in Portland on May 22, to discuss industry issues before heading out for a round of golf as part of their annual meeting.

The association’s outgoing president, operator Lee Prantl, directed the morning program and was later presented with an Award of Appreciation by AMOA past president Jerry Johnston, acknowledging Lee’s support of the Oregon association over the years.

Additionally, there were presentations by A&A Global Industries and AMOA past president Jim Marsh, and roundtable discussions about ATMs, security and bulk vending. An auction was also held and hosted by AMOA director Tim Turnquist, featuring items donated by AMI, AMOA and TouchTunes.