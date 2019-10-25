VRX Conference Speakers From Across the Industry

VR Intelligence, now a Reuters Events Company, recently announced its VRX 2019 Thought Leader Insights article, available here. The sneak peek includes exclusive interviews with VR and AR leaders who will be speaking at the 5th Annual VRX Conference & Expo, in San Francisco on Dec. 12-13 (RePlay will be there, so stay tuned for detailed coverage.)

Some of the speakers include: Phil Martin, VP of business development at Zero Latency; Vinay Narayan, VP of product and operations at HTC Vive; Angelo Del Priore, a partner at HP Tech Ventures; and Chanel Summers, VP of creative development at VRstudios.

The conference spans different industries, including the amusement industry’s gaming-focused and entertainment-related VR offerings. Learn more about the entire event at www.vr-intelligence.com./vrx.