Scene75 Opens Biggest Location in Columbus

After some delays, Scene75 is finally in Columbus, Ohio, having opened Oct. 11. At 225,000 sq. ft., it’s believed to be the largest indoor FEC in the U.S. (RePlay profiled the company in November 2018 when they had plans to open early this year.)

Located in a former Macy’s department store, Scene75 Columbus has a whopping 19 attractions: an arcade with 230 games (yes, you’re reading that right), electric go-karts, escape rooms, a laser maze, a 36-foot-tall drop tower, an indoor roller coaster and much more, according to Columbus Underground.

The company has other locations in Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Visit www.scene75.com for more information.