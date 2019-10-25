Mercado Joins AVS Companies

AVS Companies recently announced the addition of Melissa Mercado as its digital marketing designer. She works at the company’s headquarters in Elk Grove Village, Ill., and will assist in creating marketing assets, web design and branding across all industry channels.

“Melissa brings a fresh look at our industries,” said Vince Gumma, president of AVS Companies. “This, coupled with her extensive design experience, will help to propel our marketing initiatives.”

Mercado previously was a marketing coordinator for The Carlson Group and a creative freelance designer. She can be reached at 847-439-9400. Learn more at www.avscompanies.com.