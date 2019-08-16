VRX Conference & Expo Heading to SF in December

Focused on enhancing the consumer experience of extended reality (“XR” – meaning any of the virtual, augmented or mixed realities), the VRX Conference & Expo will take place Dec. 12-13 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport Hotel.

With more than 80 speakers from many different industries – including those involved in VR/AR/MR games like HTC Vive, The VOID and VRstudios – there will be experts in virtually every sector discussing the technology.

Among topics pertinent to the location-based entertainment industry: “The relationship between tech innovation, sales and gaming,” which will detail the key features of a successful game and how VR or AR can enhance the experience; “What can VR esports tell us about the wider VR gaming community?,” which will discuss players favorites and monetization models for the genre; and “The future of AR gaming,” which will delve into what multiplayer AR games are out there and what software tools could enhance the experiences.

A full track of LBE seminars is on tap for the conference. More information is available at www.vr-intelligence.com.