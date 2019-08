Those who know Jim Roe through his work with S&B Candy & Toy Co. will be saddened to hear his daughter, Farrah Roe, died at the age of 42 due to complications from multiple surgeries.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Cindy, as well as her son and many family members and friends. The Roe family appreciates your prayers during this extremely trying time. In place of flowers, contributions will be accepted in Farrah’s memory at www.eastlakecongregational.org.