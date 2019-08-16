Pinballz Celebrates Wizard of Oz Film Anniversary

Released on Aug. 25, 1939, The Wizard of Oz film is quickly approaching its 80th anniversary, and the Texas-based arcade Pinballz is celebrating with special ruby red glitter chips in the popular Oz pushers at all of its locations.

“The Wizard of Oz resonates with young and old alike, which is one of the reasons our Wizard of Oz games are so popular,” said Darren Spohn, owner of Pinballz. “We are embedding special ruby red glitter chips in the Wizard of Oz coin pushers at all locations to celebrate the nostalgic phenomenon of Dorothy and her ruby red slippers.”

The promotion will run from Aug. 18-25. The ruby red chips will be redeemable for 1,000 tickets at each location’s redemption centers. More info is at www.pinballzarcade.com.

(Oh, and don’t worry, there are plenty of great celebrations going on in Kansas, too!)